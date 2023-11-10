HH ADDRESSES FIRST SAUDI-AFRICAN SUMMIT, CALLS FOR ENHANCED ECONOMIC TIES

President Hakainde Hichilema writes below…

Fellow citizens.

During our address at the First Saudi-African summit here in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, we highlighted Zambia’s rich endowment with both natural and human resources that need global partnerships.

We indicated that Zambia has the much desired arable land for Agriculture, good climate for renewable energy investment, warm and welcoming citizens to foster people to people joint ventures in various economic activities, and tourism to mention but a few.

As we joined fellow leaders, we called on Saudi Arabia and other global partners to look at Zambia as a key investment destination considering our enabling business environment. We also stated that our citizens, you, our fellow Zambians, look forward to joint ventures with investors.

During the conference, we also called for peace in the world, stating that conflicts have continued to hinder development, as is the case between Russia and Ukraine and now Isreal and Gaza. Lasting peace must be reached so that the Globe can focus on economic activities.

We emphasised that instability anywhere is instability everywhere, and this has been seen by how economies are being affected worldwide.

Zambia remains committed to upholding these friendships and, in particular, that of Saudi Arabia and Zambia that have existed, and therefore, it is our desired goal that these will begin bearing even more fruits for our people.

In order to realise these economic efforts, Africa, or indeed Zambia, looks forward to capital injection through Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). Land-linked Zambia is strategically located for easier trade and investment opportunities, which in turn should lead to jobs for our youth and women.

Thank you, fellow Zambians, for giving us this opportunity to work for you and ensure that our economy is set on the right path. It is darker before dawn, and we have no doubt in our mind that we shall overcome these economic challenges we are currently grappling with.

May God bless you all.

May God bless our country, Zambia.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia.

