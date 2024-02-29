HH Addressing the Nation on the Drought Situation here at State House

ZAMBIAN PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA DECLARES DOUGHT A NATIONAL DISASTER

In a significant announcement from the ongoing National Address at State House in Lusaka, President Hakainde Hichilema has declared the prolonged drought in Zambia as a “National Disaster.” The declaration comes amid growing concerns over the imminent food crisis and skyrocketing living costs exacerbated by the adverse weather conditions.

President Hichilema emphasized the urgent need for proactive measures to mitigate the impacts of the drought and ensure the well-being of Zambian citizens. The declaration of a national disaster signifies the government’s commitment to mobilize resources and implement strategies to address the crisis effectively.

As part of the government’s response, President Hichilema outlined several immediate measures being put in place to alleviate the effects of the drought. These measures include:

Mobilizing emergency relief aid to affected communities to ensure access to food and essential supplies. Implementing agricultural interventions to support farmers and enhance resilience to future droughts. Exploring long-term solutions to water scarcity and irrigation infrastructure development. Collaborating with international partners and stakeholders to coordinate efforts and maximize impact.

The declaration of the drought as a national disaster underscores the gravity of the situation and underscores the government’s commitment to prioritizing the welfare of its citizens in the face of adversity.

Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story as the government continues to address the challenges posed by the drought crisis in Zambia. Reporting by Ollus Ndomu

CREDIT: AfricaWorld Reports Monitor