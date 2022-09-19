HH And UPND Would Be Very Foolish To Trust People Like Kelvin Sampa, These Are Political Parasites- Chilufya Tayali

EEP President Chilufya Tayali

HH AND UPND WOULD BE VERY FOOLISH TO TRUST PEOPLE LIKE KELVIN SAMPA, THESE ARE POLITICAL PARASITES

I am a proponent of a Govt of National Unity (GNU), therefore, I am reluctant to respond to some political operatives, so that I don’t jeopardise my national agenda.

However, some individuals deserve to be told off so that they change. #Balichilamo

There’s nothing wrong in joining another party, but when you do, don’t insult those whom you eat with as a way of winning acceptance in the new party you have joined.

Hon. Kelvin Mutale Sampa is one of those guys who has this treacherous attitude. He has been doing this since his political birth.

He did it to RB, Sata and, now, Edgar Lungu. Therefore, President Hichilema and the UPND would be so foolish to think that, Kelvin would treat them any differently when they get out of power.

People like Kelvin are political parasites that come into the party when it gets into power to eat with them.

“Niba tula twabane, or Basangwapo”, or Tidye nao” (They simply want to eat with you and leave when things go bad). They are specialised in this and they have no shame.

You can accuse me of whatever you want but I am a man of my own, I even bite the finger that feeds me, if something is wrong, not abena Kelvin, they will cheer you up even when they know you are losing.

Any reasonable person can see that Kabushi and Kwacha has already gone to PF, but look at what Kelvin is posting, 😄😄😄. It’s like he can perform a miracle when he knows nothing about politics apart from bootlicking to eat.

Kelvin was one of those who actually contributed to President Lungu’s failure because he was sponsoring cadres, misleading Chris Zumani Zimba, but today he wants to claim that he has solutions to HH and UPND.

Anyway, politics is about numbers, let UPND gather more political residues and parasites, and let’s see how far they go.

OPPOSITION PARTIES MUST UNITE AND FORM A GOVT OF NATIONAL UNITY 🤝 🤝 🤝

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!