HH ARRIVES IN PARIS FOR A NEW GLOBAL FINANCING PACT SUMMIT

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ARRIVES IN PARIS FOR GLOBAL FINANCING PACT SUMMIT

President Hakainde Hichilema has arrived in the French Capital Paris to attend the global financing pact summit.

President Hichilema’s aircraft arrived at the Paris Le Bourget Airport at 03:45 hours and was received by Economic Advisor, Pamela Nankamba and outgoing Zambian Ambassador to France, Christine Kaseba, and other senior government officials.

President Hichilema will be among several other Heads of State, and leading financiers and other multilateral development and cooperating partners and philanthropists attending the summit.

ZANIS reports that the summit will run from June 22 to 23, 2023, at the Palais Brongniart in the French Capital under the theme; Building a new consensus for a more inclusive international financial system.

And President Hichilema told ZANIS upon arrival in Paris that world leaders will deliberate on many issues at the summit.

The high-level meeting has been called by French President Emmanuel Macron following the COP 27 in Egypt to explore alternative avenues for financing global development especially in least developed countries, largely found on the African continent.

France, the world’s seventh largest economy is hosting the summit that is expected to address the debt crisis crippling many least developed countries, among them Zambia and explore ways of promoting private sector development in low income countries on the African continent.

The summit will also explore possibilities of reforming the multi -lateral lending institutions and ponder ways of making available US$ 100 billion dollars to finance climate change in 2023.

Other notable world leaders expected to address the Summit include United States of America (USA) Secretary of treasury, Janet Yellen, United Nations (UN) Secretary General, Antonio Guteres, World Bank President, Ajay Banga among others.

President Hichilema is expected to hold bilateral talks with several stakeholders to help Zambia in her debt restructuring programme and trade and investment agenda.

President Hichilema will further participate in a high-level debate on climate change and poverty and attend a State Dinner to be hosted by President Macron in honour of delegates attending the global financing summit.

Zanis

May be an image of 4 people and aircraft