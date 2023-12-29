HH AT LIBERTY TO TRAVEL ANYWHERE – Nevers Mumba.

The New Hope MMD has called on Zambians to exercise patience with the new dawn government as fixing the economy will take time.

Speaking during the end of year press briefing, party President Nevers Mumba says the previous regime destroyed the economy of the country and that people must not be quick to conclude that President Hakainde Hichilema has failed.

Dr. Mumba has advised Zambians to stop complaining about the presidential trips as the president is at liberty to go anywhere in the world to woo investments that the country desperately needs.

He has however noted that the fight against corruption is not impressive as criminals have continued to walk free and that the 5 months of concluding corruption cases is too long.