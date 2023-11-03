HH, BRACE FOR LEGAL, POLITICAL ACTIONS- KBF

HH, BRACE FOR LEGAL, POLITICAL ACTIONS

Friday, October 3, 2023

STATEMENT

We want to sound this warning to the UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema as President of this country. Democracy was fought for. The people who fought for it such as my father and his friends have not died in vain.



The Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP) will begin to consider legal as well as political actions if we continue to see this disgraceful, impaired sort of governance we are experiencing today.

What we have seen from the police and other institutions of governance; taxpayers money being watsted on guarding private institutions like the Patriotic Front (PF) Secretariat, guarding persons such as one individual arriving at an airport just because he is in line with what you want us to believe as democracy will not be tolerated anymore.



That must stop. We are not blind and we are not deaf. As Zambians we can see and we can hear very clearly what message you are sending.



Zambia Must Prosper has now declared that it will be the protector of Zambia’s democracy in line with other progressive opposition parties.



We will not allow the government in power to abuse its power, to misuse its power and misuse government resources and government institutions to the levels that it has done thus far.

This nonsense stops now.

KELVIN FUBE BWALYA

President

Zambia Must Prosper