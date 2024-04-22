HH Building Hospital at 2017 “Treason” Site

President Hakainde Hichilema is building a hospital around the area where he was involved in an altercation with former president Edgar Lungu’s motorcade in 2017.

Mr. Hichilema, who is funding the hospital’s construction from personal resources, said he’d asked the people of Mabumbu for a piece of land, and they offered it.

“They gave me a plot and I’m building a hospital there. I’m not building that hospital using government money. I’m using personal resources as a gift to the people,” disclosed Mr. Hichilema.

On his way to the Kuomboka ceremony of the Lozi people in 2017, Mr. Hichilema, then in opposition, was accused of endangering Mr. Lungu’s life after his motorcade allegedly refused to give way to Mr. Lungu’s along the Mongu-Limulunga road. A charge of treason ensued and he was held in police custody for four months.

He was speaking on arrival in Mongu on the eve of this year’s Kuomboka, which he attended on 20 April.