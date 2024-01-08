HH CUTS SHORT HOLIDAY, JOINS FIGHT AGAINST CHOLERA

January 8th, 2024

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has cut short his holiday and is set to return to Lusaka from Southern Province to directly join the fight against Cholera.

In a Facebook post, President Hichilema says

in view of the escalating Cholera situation, he is cutting short his holiday and returning to Lusaka to provide more direct and frontline leadership in the fight against the outbreak.

The UPND New Dawn Government under the able leadership of President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has put in place a multifaceted approach to control Cholera.

President Hichilema has provided the leadership and recently directed that going forward, there shall be no more shallow wells as a source of drinking water in Lusaka and other urban areas.

Currently, the Zambia National Service (ZNS) is on the ground ensuring that works on the drainage systems are completed as there is a strong correlation between poor drainage systems and the outbreak of Cholera.

Government through the Ministry of Health has mobilized resources including medicines to deal with the Cholera pandemic and has appealed to citizens who experience symptoms to present themselves to medical facilities.

