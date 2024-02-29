HH Declares National Disaster and Emergency in view of prolonged drought

HH declares prolonged dry spells a National Disaster

Republican President Hakainde Hichilema – HH, has declared the prolonged dry spells that the nation is currently experiencing as a national disaster. This announcement comes as a wake-up call to the government and citizens of the country, as they brace themselves for the worst.

The declaration was made after a thorough assessment of the situation by the government, which revealed that the dry spells have already caused extensive damage to crops, livestock, and water sources across the country.

Speaking at a press conference, HH expressed his concern over the situation and urged the government and citizens to take immediate action to mitigate the effects of the disaster. He stressed the need for a coordinated response from all stakeholders, including the government, private sector, civil society, and international partners, to ensure that the affected communities receive the necessary support.

The President also announced a raft of measures to address the crisis, including the provision of emergency relief supplies such as food, water, and medicine to affected communities. He also called for the implementation of long-term solutions, such as the promotion of sustainable agriculture, water harvesting, and conservation, to mitigate the effects of future droughts -ZBT