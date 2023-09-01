HH DONATES TO EVELYN HONE COLLEGE AND NIPA

August 31,2023

LUSAKA- President Hakainde Hichilema has donated K100 thousand each to NIPA and Evelyn Hone College respectively to improve their welfare and hostels.

President Hichilema has also accepted invitations to feature on Hone FM radio and grace the NIPA graduation ceremony.

The Head of State said the donation is meant to kick start fundraising towards Evelyn Hone College library expansion, and other projects at both colleges.

President Hichilema was speaking at NIPA this morning.

He also called on students to take education seriously because it is a good inheritance and that they should not wait for an inheritance of cash.

“I want to encourage you to study and be entrepreneurs and utilize opportunities under the ministry of small and medium enterprise such as CEEC, This is because we believe you can be entrepreneurs even in the CDF we have put a window for loans,” he said.

And President Hichilema said cash is a wasting assert and that it can go but education is the best inheritance that will stay with the students.

The Head of State has also called on the students not to concentrate on white color jobs but engage themselves in entrepreneurship for their livelihood.

He also said free education is here to stay saying and that in Mansa a 55 year old who dropped out of school in her twenties has gone back to school because of free education.

The President also said that the students are overflowing classrooms because of the fantastic policy of free education brought about by the New Dawn Administration.

And the President Hichilema has also commended students and management at Evelyn Hone College and National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) for running the institutions smoothly.

President Hichilema says the two institutions are operating smoothly because students and management are united.

The President also encouraged the students to work hard and concentrate on their studies.