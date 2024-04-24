HH double-speaking about the police not arresting suspects – ECL

“It is either President Hakainde Hichilema is double-speaking about the respect of the rule of law and human rights or the people he is working with have no regards for his authority and that is why arbitrary arrests, detentions, torture, cruel and inhuman treatment of citizens have continued under his watch,” former President Edgar Lungu said.

There are those who have been mistreated like Mr Mbaya, we still have Rizwani Pael in prison for months and he is not getting any justice.



There is 'Why Me' who has been brutalized, tortured traumatized and beaten and still in cells at Kabwata. I found a woman at Kabwata police who has been in detention for 30 days and there is no one to speak for them