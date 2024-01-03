Contact: UPND Media Director, Ruth.D Heaton +260 97 6503165/+260 97 5704808

Email: info@upndzambia.org

PRESS RELEASE

HH EMBRACING LIVESTOCK AND CHAMPIONING AGRICULTURE FOR NATIONAL PROSPERITY

Lusaka (3.01.2024 )The video and photos portraying President Hakainde Hichilema at his homestead with his siblings immunizing and herding his cattle plainly shows how deeply rooted he is to his family roots in farming and livestock.

The President and his family during festival period withdrew to their village in Bweengwa and invested all his energy tending his cattle and working at the farm. This shows us his solid hard working attitudes, love for his home town and country.

It also demonstrates his strong work ethics, and the value of hard work and humility in governing this country.

President Hichilema’s rural foundation and experience causes him to recognize and acknowledge the difficulties the nation is facing regarding food security and need for families to cultivate for self-reliance.

His experience in farming and livestock which unfortunately the PF uses to mock him is what makes his government appreciate how important farmers are in terms of achieving food security in the country.

President Hichilema a known Kachema has today contributed to his government putting up measures to empower farmers in-order to increase productivity and instill resilience in the face of climate change and economic challenges.

It is his understanding of agriculture, that President Hichilema is able to participate effectively in shaping a positive approach to food security and create a secure food supply chain for his country and its neighbourhood.

President Hichilema attaches great importance to food security, access to markets for farmers and equal distribution of resources to all constituencies across the country.

Today we have a government that has knowledge to develop strategies to enhance food security and take care of the needs of farmers.

President Hichilema and his government has joined the rest of the world in paying attention to effects of climate change on the environment and the people.

@ UPND MEDIA TEAM