HH EXTOLS ZAMBIANS

April 2, 2023

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has expressed gratitude to the Zambian people for their support during the Second Summit For Democracy and the visit of Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris and delegation.

President Hichilema says he is particularly gratified with the peace and order that prevailed during these two important events, underpinning the nature of the nation as a united, peaceful, welcoming and friendly country.

The Head of State says the people of Zambia exhibited togetherness as one people under one God.

Since assuming office, President Hichilema has committed to unifying the country to actualize the goals of the visionary leaders who fought for Zambia’s independence.

The President and his administration have further remained determined to honouring the peace efforts of the fallen heroes who risked their lives during the struggle for the country ‘s liberation.

(C)THE FALCON