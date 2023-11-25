HH fears rerun, wants to remove 50% + 1 clause in Constitution – M’membe
By Kholiwe Miti
ONE bad term doesn’t deserve another, aleya, says Socialist Party president Fred M’membe.
He argues that “all these draconian intentions and actions; the violation of our constitutional order, human rights abuses, detentions and torture, abuse of the judiciary, parliament, the police and other institutions of governance are calculated at boosting Mr Hichilema’s chances of securing a second term in office”.
“This is the reason they’re so desperate and determined to install a full-blown dictatorship and make this country an outpost of senseless tyranny. Its the same reason Mr Hichilema wants to change the Constitution to perpetuate his stay in office by removing the five-year presidential term limit and introduce a seven-year term as well as remove the 50% + 1 to revert to First Past the post electoral system to avoid a rerun, which he fears he can’t win,” he charges.
Dr M’membe urged President Hakainde Hichilema to stop tyranny in the country.
“We have warned before that Mr Hakainde Hichilema is not going to de-escalate the tensions and abuses of state power and the administration of the criminal justice system.
The shrinking civic and political space, criminalisation of dissent, and all forms of human rights violations we are witnessing today are all deliberate and a product of desperation,” he wrote on his Facebook wall.
“Equally, the impunity and senseless brutality, disregard for the rule of law, and the grand corruption and looting of state resources and funds that are currently on display are deliberate. But why this extreme paranoia and brazen abuse of the criminal justice systems, law enforcement, and other institutions of governance? Why this insatiable appetite for violence, corruption, and chaos?”
Dr M’membe argued that President Hichilema and his league are fully aware that they lack the demonstrable ability and intellect to understand the state of “our economy and social political situation, and thereafter, superintend or engineer a workable and sustainable economic and political transformation for the country”.
“In fact, it dawned on this corrupt regime that they will not manage to transform this economy and ultimately guarantee a prosperous and sustainable survival of the people just after a year and a few months into their term of office. Mr Hichilema and his league know that they have no solutions to this country’s economic woes and have now resolved to become tyrannical and authoritarian in their quest to retain power beyond 2026,” he said. “All these draconian intentions and actions; the violation of our constitutional order, human rights abuses, detentions and torture, abuse of the judiciary, parliament, the police and other institutions of governance are calculated at boosting Mr Hichilema’s chances of securing a second term in office. They know that there is absolutely nothing they will do to turn the economy around and improve the livelihoods of our people so they’re in a survival or political self-preservation mode. They want power at all cost even when it’s clear that there is nothing they’re doing currently to warrant their continuity of their leadership at this point.”
Dr M’membe said they just want power for the sake of it.
“They want power for selfish reasons. They want power to protect their commercial interests and their corrupt business networks. This is the reason they’re so desperate and determined to instal a full-blown dictatorship and make this country an outpost of senseless tyranny. Its the same reason Mr Hichilema wants to change the Constitution to perpetuate his stay in office by removing the five-year presidential term limit and introduce a seven-year term as well as remove the 50% + 1 to revert to First Past the post electoral system to avoid a rerun, which he fears he can’t win,” charged Dr M’membe. “The signs are clear that they are not going to stop the spread of brutality, ethnic bigotry, division and tyranny in the country and that they will increasingly become desperate as we get towards the end of their term. We therefore need to stand together and resist the tyranny and oppression that has taken hold in the country. This road to destruction and chaos Mr Hichilema is leading us to must be stopped because nobody is prepared to be enslaved, maimed, abused and tortured just to feed Mr Hichilema’s ego, hatred, vengeance, tribalism and extreme thirst for power, money and control. We must by all legitimate means necessary stop this madness and take action to restore order, stability, prosperity, and democracy in our country.
One bad term doesn’t deserve another, aleya!”
-The Mast
The Mast is M’membe’s personal platform, so he can keep on saying what he pleases. He has crafted his aspirations for becoming the president of Zambia in spiteful accusations with the hope many Zambians will buy in. Sadly, all these efforts will end up in smoke.
Getting very tired of this Fred guy. HH has not even indicated that he would be looking for a 2nd term yet day in and day out the Fred is talking about it. The govt has not spoken about length of term of office or 50 + 1 amendments but Fred and his friends are busy trying to alarm us and get us quarelling amongst ourselves.
@Makunku, HH has to be TALKING INDIRECTLY, otherwise these non entity guys will gain mileage, Cornelius Mweetwa alone is not enough. UPND government is doing FINE but LACKS COMMUNICATION skills and counteracting PF strategies
Anderson, how exactly is government doing fine?
The reason Hakainde does not talk much is because he knows the economy is ailing. Otherwise that man would be holding daily press conferences.
My friend don’t decieve the Masses. HH isn’t A POLITICIAN the reason he has no strength or STRATEGY TO FIGHT PF. Only if Zambia/UPND had many people like Mweetwa, Kangombe and Antonio Mwanza.
These empty heads like M’membe they would have stopped making noise. M’membe is a journalist by profession, he knows the POWER OF MEDIA. ALL what M’membe does is rumor mongering.
. HH has brought 1 . Free Education.
2. Increased CDF.
3. Freedom of speech and many other things to mention
Anderson, I am not sure what to say to you. Things in Zambia are very bad and the outlook looks a lot worse. The Kwacha alone is causing havoc which will ripple into households very soon. This is not a time to behave like a blind cadre, it is a time to question Hakainde’s methods to address the cost of living.
So according to fuledi’s yakumbuyo logic, HH7 who in 2021 beat 16 candidates(fuledi included) by 59%, is now scared of a re-run? Ok maybe side chick shuwa2 can explain better for me to understand!!
Imwe naimwe ba Mmembe mulibapuba sana. Nango kuba desperate na power yabu president. Most of the voters are not supporters of political parties. They are non partisan. PF had alot of supporters, but they lost. Even HH did not know that he would win because it was clear on the ground that PF was going to win. But what happened. So talking too much always with hate speech and without solutions, will never make you popular. Your political style is very bad