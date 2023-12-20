HH FIRES ZAF COMMANDER COLLINS BARRY

HH FIRES ZAF COMMANDER BARRY… as he replaces him with Major General Oscar Nyoni

PRESS RELEASE

Date: 20″ December 2023, Lusaka

PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA MAKES CHANGES AT THE

ZAMBIA AIRFORCE

President Hakainde Hichilema has with immediate effect terminated the appointment of Lieutenant

General Collin Barry as Zambia Airforce Commander.

The termination is pursuant to Article 270 of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia.

The President thanks Lieutenant General Barry for his service to the Government of the Republic of

Zambia and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

The President has since appointed Major General Oscar Nyoni as Zambia Airforce Commander and has

since promoted him to the substantive rank of Lieutenant General in the Zambia Airforce.

The appointment and promotion is in exercise of the provisions of Section 165 (I) of the Defence Act,

Chapter 106 of the Laws of Zambia and Article 91 (I) of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia.

Further, the President has appointed Brigadier General Arthur Kalaluka as Zambia Airforce Deputy

Commander and has since promoted him to the substantive rank of Major General in the Zambia

Airforce.

‘The appointment and promotion is in exercise of the provisions of Article 91 (1) and Article 92 (2) (e) of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia.

