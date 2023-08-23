HH GETS SAUDI ARABIA INVITE FOR SAUDI AFRICAN SUMMIT

Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Bin Salman has invited President Hakahinde Hichilema to the Saudi-African summit slated for November this year.

Saudi Royal Court Adviser, delivered the invitation message when he called on President Hichilema at State House.

Mr Kattan said the summit which will run from 10th to 11th November,2023, is expected to see about 50 world leaders in attendance.

Mr Kattan also delivered greetings from King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and the Crown Prince.

And President Hichilema called for quick implementation of bilateral agreements between Zambia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

President Hichilema also requested for deepening cooperation between the two countries.

He further called for the speedy completion of the multi million specialist hospital for women and children in Lusaka.

The Head of State noted that the completion of the project will positively impact Zambia’s health sector.

President Hichilema also wants Zambia to explore areas of cooperation that include mechanical agriculture, green energy and petroleum production.

CREDIT: ZANIS