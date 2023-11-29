HH has done the best to govern the country – chief Musokotwane

By Edwin Mbulo in Livingstone

ROME was not built in a day, it took a lot of time and strength, says newly installed chief Musokotwane.

In an interview with The Mast, Musokotwane, who is the recent past Kazungula council chairperson, said the UPND has performed very well since being elected in 2021.

“Rome was not built in a day. It took a lot of time and strength. The new dawn government needs to be given time,” Musokotwane said.

He said President Hakainde Hichilema found Zambia in a mess and so far he has done the best to govern the country.

Musokotwane is the son of late Kebby Musokotwane who was prime minister under the Dr Kenneth Kaunda administration.

He said free education and Constituency Development Fund are game changers that will impact positively on the Zambian people.

Musokotwane noted that after almost 20 years without a chief, his chiefdom faces a lot of challenges especially on the girl child.

“We want to invite a lot of NGOs to come in and help change the mindset of the people. We have a lot of child marriages and teenage pregnancies,” Musokotwane said.

He said a five-year strategic plan will be formulated next year, which would among others focus on agricultural development and climate change.-Mast