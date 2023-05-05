HH holds no grudge against Lungu, there’s nothing to reconcile on – Kasanda

By Diggers Correspondent

CHIEF Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda says there is nothing to reconcile between President Hakainde Hichilema and former president Edgar Lungu because the Head of State holds nothing against his predecessor.

Kasanda, however, says Lungu can come forth and meet with President Hichilema if he is willing or wants to speak to the Head of State.

Earlier this week, Lungu’s former political advi…

