HH in Northern Province.

President Hakainde Hichilema has arrived in Northern Province for a one day official visit.

The plane carrying the Head of State touched down at Kasama Airport at exactly 09:37 hours.

The President will proceed to Malole in Mungwi district to pay courtesy call on Paramount Chief Chitimukulu.

In Kasama, President Hichilema will inspect a water and sanitation project which is being implemented by Chambeshi water Supply and Sanitation Company and will also inspect the runway at Kasama airport which is under construction.

HICHILEMA TO CAMPAIGN IN A WARD BY-ELECTION

He is later expected to visit Luwingu district where he will have an opportunity to meet the people at Malekani and Palangato.

The Head of State is scheduled to fly back to Lusaka later in the day.