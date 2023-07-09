HH IS A GAME CHANGER -JAMBA

July 8th, 2023.

SHIBUYUNJI – MWEMBESHI Member of Parliament, Machila Jamba says President Hakainde Hichilema is a game changer because the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) is changing lives and transforming communities in Zambia.



The Mwembeshi lawmaker was speaking during the inspection of a 1 X 3 classroom block under construction at Changula in Shibuyunji district.



The UPND Secretary General, Batuke Imenda was in the area on his ongoing developmental engagement with the community and Council across the country regarding CDF.



Mr Imenda expressed shock that a tin dilapidated structure served as a school, clinic and polling station in previous Governments.

And Director of Works for Shibuyunji Town Council, Abraham Lihanda disclosed that K840,000 was allocated towards the construction of the 1 X 3 classroom block.



Meanwhile, Shibuyunji District Commissioner, Alfred Shaputu expressed concerns that young people in his district never accessed bursaries during the PF rule, but was glad the picture has massively changed as people were now moving with education has under the UPND rule.

Source: UPND MEDIA TEAM