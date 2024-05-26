HH is an average President—Harry Kalaba

Harry Kalaba, the leader of Citizens First party has described Zambia´s President Hakainde Hichilema as an ´average person´ that bluffed himself into the topmost job in the country.

Kalaba said after being in office for almost three years wrought with broken campaign promises, Zambians can now see that Mr. Hichilema was ´all hot air´ and action, his word is not worth the paper he writes it on.

“All the promises he made about reducing mealie meal prices, reducing fuel and fertiliser prices have amounted to nothing,” said Kalaba in an interview on KBNTV.

“In my view President Hichilema is just an average politician whose promises don’t mean anything, don’t amount to anything even when his praise singers try to talk about free education and CDF it’s all non-truths…he is just average man, not an economic genius he told Zambians he is,” said Kalaba.

The long time serving former Foreign Affairs Minister also asked Mr. Hichilema to pike down and accord sixth President Edgar Lungu with more respect and less contempt.

Kalaba said the actions and statements Mr. Hichilema exhibits today to what he promised are different but appreciates that the ´true Hichilema´ has now been exposed to Zambians.

He said instead of pursuing President Lungu with all the venom he can summon, President Hichilema should save face and fulfil the promises of making the cost of living of Zambians fair and bearable, as Zambians sleep hungry every night.

A staunch Christian, Kalaba said it’s about time Zambia resumed being a Christian nation by practice and not rhetoric as seen under President Hichilema.

If given a chance to be president, Kalaba said Zambia would restore the dream of Zambia being a true Christian nation and restore the Ministry of religion desecrated and scrapped by Mr. Hichilema´s government.

He was speaking on the State of Nation programme with Kennedy Mambwe regarding the ever-shrinking democratic space in Zambia and rising poverty in the country.

He said the trend of disrespecting former heads of states such as Dr Lungu must end now because if it does not, Mr Hichilema himself shall endure the same predicament as his predecessor is unjustifiably facing.

Kalaba also reaffirmed the call for an early election made by Lungu and other politicians, “ we need an early election, we need an early election because Mr Hichilema has failed, we can’t wait for 2026.”

The full interview link is available on the KBNTV Facebook page featuring the UKA leading member and CF founder

Source: KBNTV.