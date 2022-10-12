HH leaves for Namibia to attend the Swakopmund International Trade Expo (SWAiTEX)

He says…

Good morning fellow citizens

RTSA

Accompanied by my wife Mutinta, we have left for the Republic of Namibia to participate in that country’s annual Swakopmund International Trade Expo (SWAiTEX).

Hosted by my brother His Excellency Dr. Hage Geingob, President of the Republic of Namibia, we have been requested to deliver a keynote address at the Expo as well as attend the Zambia-Namibia Business Seminar and reinforce the existing strong bilateral relations with our brothers and sisters in that country.

In line with our declaration that Zambia is open for business once again, we shall actively engage with potential investors and partners to advance efforts to re-establish Zambia as an investment destination of choice and set out our Government’s vision for a resilient and sustainable economy that delivers benefits for all Zambians.

We fully realise that our civil service cannot absorb everyone in terms of job opportunities hence our quest to seek for potential investors to partner with our citizens in mining, finance, tourism, energy, transport, medical, education, fisheries, logistics, commercial and retail services, construction, among others and create quality jobs for our citizens in the private sector.

Our participation in this trade and investment Expo also underscores our desire to deepen intra-African trade and collaboration for countries in the southern African region and the continent at large.

We thank you for your prayers and support.

God bless Zambia

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia