HH, MACRON CONFER

December 2nd,2023

DUBAI – President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has held bilateral talks with President Emmanuel Macron, of the Republic of France on the sidelines of the COP28.

The two leaders discussed matters of mutual interest affecting both countries and peoples. Zambia and France enjoy cordial relations that have continued to grow over the years.

President expressed gratitude to President Macron and the French people for their support to Zambia in various areas of development and technical assistance.

The Head of State said that Zambia looks forward to further cooperation on shared priorities.

President Hichilema is in Dubai attending the

COP28 which is expected to stress the importance of collective action to stop climate change and the critical role of finance in the low-carbon transition.

Zambia’s participation will help investors and other capital markets participants see what is ahead and back climate commitments with action.

(C) THE FALCON