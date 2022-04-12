CHITIMUKULU THUMBS-UP HH’S JOBS CREATION

President Hakainde Hichilema writes below…

Fellow citizens.

We just paid a courtesy call on His Royal Highness, Paramount Chief Chitimukulu here in Northern province where we have come to interact with our people.

Our conversation centered around unity of purpose and once again we stated that we continue to hold the view that traditional leadership selection is a not a government preserve but that of the lineage since time immemorial.

His Royal Highness informed us about challenges that the people face such as poor roads, schools and health facilities but that he is happy with our flagship decentralisation policy which has seen creation of over 30, 000 jobs for teachers and over 11, 000 for health workers in all areas of Zambia.

We are honoured to say that we appointed a cabinet drawn from all the 10 provinces of our country. Our intent is clear and together with all traditional leaders, we are making Zambia better and brighter.

We are grateful to His Royal Highness and Bashi Lubemba for the warm welcome

Tuli aba kutota kuli bashamfumu wesu.

May God bless our country.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia.