HH MEETS EU ELECTION OBSERVER MISSION:

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA says there is need to consolidate and harmonize recommendations of all Election Observation Missions ahead of the 2026 General Elections.

President HICHILEMA says his administration is focusing on enhancing democracy to ensure peace, security and stability in the country.

He says this will also ensure economic stability.

President HICHILEMA said this when he met a delegation from the European Union Election Observation Mission who paid a courtesy call on him at State House today.

The President said Zambia is grateful to have a follow-up mission of the 2021 General Election Observer Mission.

And, Chief of EU Electoral Follow Up Mission MARIA ARENA said the Mission is in the country for one week to meet different stakeholders to check on the progress made ahead of the 2026 elections.