HH MOURNS WITH NAMIBIA

6th February, 2024

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has conveyed Zambia’s solidarity to President Geingob’s family, the people of Namibia, and the entire African Continent on the death of President Hage G Geingob of the Republic of Namibia.

President Hichilema said this today when he visited the Namibian High Commission to pay his respects and sign a book of condolences for His Excellency, President Hage G Geingob, the late President.

During the visit, President Hichilema assured the Namibian people that Zambia stands with their new President, His Excellency Dr. Nangolo Mbumba, and the citizens of Namibia during this difficult period and in future.

President Hage Geingob, 82, died in hospital early on Sunday, the presidency said, weeks after he was diagnosed with cancer.

Former Vice President Nangolo Mbumba has taken the helm in Namibia until presidential and parliamentary elections at the end of the year.

©️ THE FALCON