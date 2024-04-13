HH needs to go to Chainama – Nawakwi

Opposition Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) leader

Edith Nawakwi says it is important that some people in the

United Party for National Development (UPND) government go for

check up at Chainama Hospital.

Nawakwi says, President Hichilema’s leadership is not of that a

normal person.

” Not even in a house where there are children you can treat

them the way he is treating the nationals.

“I think Doctor Tafuna and the team have a lot of Job to do at

Chainama,” Nawakwi said.

She says this is not President Hichilema’s country to treat

everyone the way he wants.

“Ni country ya anyoko (is this your mother’s country? This is

God’s and a country for all Zambians,” She said.

Nawakwi was commenting on the recent refusal of Patriotic Front

(PF) Member Godfrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) to travel outside the

country by the Zambia Immigration Officers.

Yesterday GBM was blocked at Kenneth Kaunda International

Airport from flying out of the country.

GBM had an appointment with his Doctor in South Africa

scheduled for today April 12,2024.

He had confirmed the incident on his Facebook page.

“I have been refused exit at Kenneth Kaunda International

Airport to be attended to by the Doctor in South Africa,

despite the courts authority,”

“The Doctor will be out of hospital for 21 days from tomorrow,

therefore, if I’m not attended to tomorrow then my being

attended to, will delayed for a further 21 days.”

GBM is one of the former leaders who are in court facing

corruption charges and abuse of office when he served as

Defense Minister under the PF government.- Zambian Eye