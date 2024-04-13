HH needs to go to Chainama – Nawakwi

Opposition Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) leader
Edith Nawakwi says it is important that some people in the
United Party for National Development (UPND) government go for
check up at Chainama Hospital.
Nawakwi says, President Hichilema’s leadership is not of that a
normal person.
” Not even in a house where there are children you can treat
them the way he is treating the nationals.
“I think Doctor Tafuna and the team have a lot of Job to do at
Chainama,” Nawakwi said.
She says this is not President Hichilema’s country to treat
everyone the way he wants.
“Ni country ya anyoko (is this your mother’s country? This is
God’s and a country for all Zambians,” She said.
Nawakwi was commenting on the recent refusal of Patriotic Front
(PF) Member Godfrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) to travel outside the
country by the Zambia Immigration Officers.
Yesterday GBM was blocked at Kenneth Kaunda International
Airport from flying out of the country.
GBM had an appointment with his Doctor in South Africa
scheduled for today April 12,2024.
He had confirmed the incident on his Facebook page.
“I have been refused exit at Kenneth Kaunda International
Airport to be attended to by the Doctor in South Africa,
despite the courts authority,”
“The Doctor will be out of hospital for 21 days from tomorrow,
therefore, if I’m not attended to tomorrow then my being
attended to, will delayed for a further 21 days.”
GBM is one of the former leaders who are in court facing
corruption charges and abuse of office when he served as
Defense Minister under the PF government.- Zambian Eye
