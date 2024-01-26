HH NEVER SAID THERE IS NO BAROTSELAND, IT IS THERE BUT IT’S NOT A STATE – CLARIFIES UPND SESHEKE MP

SESHEKE Member of Parliament (MP) Romeo Kangombe has said President Hakainde Hichilema never said there is no Barotseland.

Mr. Kangombe explained that President Hichilema knows Barotseland is there but of course it is not a state, and there are no two ways about it.

The lawmaker noted in a post on his official facebook page that currently, Bulozi (Barotseland) needs development, and the new dawn government will listen to the plight of the people.

Concluded honorable.