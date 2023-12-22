HH NOT SLEEPING OVER DEBT RESTRUCTURING

REPUBLICAN President, Hakainde Hichilema says he spends sleepless nights of ensuring that Zambia’s Debt Restructuring agenda succeeds so as to stabilize the Country’s economy.

Speaking during an end of year Press Briefing, Friday, morning in Lusaka, Hichilema said the success of Debt Restructuring will mean the Country will only be paying 75,000 Million United States Dollars per annum.

This is instead of the 750,000 Million United States dollars per annum for the next ten years.

The Head of State said the delay in concluding the Debt Restructuring process is causing uncertainties amongst investors, hence mounting pressure on the Kwacha to the point of depreciating value.

Hichilema appealed to the citizens to be patient as the country has already done its part to ensure the success of the Debt Restructuring process.

He also appealed to the church and the opposition to support Government in the process.

