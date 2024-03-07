HH NOT TO BLAME FOR DROUGHT – Stardy Mwale

HH NOT TO BLAME FOR DROUGHT – STARDY

FORMER ministry of defence permanent secretary Stardy Mwale says people should not blame President Hakainde Hichilema for the drought.

And Mwale says government should consider disbanding the Water Resources Management Authority (WARMA) and put up an institution that would curb deforestation.

Following President Hakainde Hichilema’s declaration that drought is now a national disaster and emergency, some members of the opposition blamed the Head of State for the crisis.

The Patriotic Front used social media to remind President Hichilema of how he castigated former president Edgar Lungu’s government during tough economic times.

But in an interview, Sunday, Mwale argued that just because the PF were blamed when things were not going well in the country doesn’t mean HH should be treated the same.