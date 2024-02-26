Citizens First (CF) leader Harry Kalaba says President Hakainde Hichilema and his administration are now talking about food security on account of the drought the country is experiencing when they offloaded and sold off strategic reserves from the 2019, 2020 and 2021 seasons.

In a press statement, Kalaba said Hichilema and his government are compromising the health of Zambians and food of the country.

“The UPND Government is now talking of food insecurity with the current drought. Yet when they came into power they found sufficient strategic reserves for 2019, 2020, and 2021 which they decided to offload and sell,” Kalaba stated. “Even this year, they have sold… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/hh-now-bemoaning-drought-when-he-sold-off-strategic-reserves-kalaba/