By Isaac Zulu

Chilufya Tayali says he will keep talking until he dies.

In a video circulating on social media platforms, Tayali said he is not intimidated by his recent arrest.

Tayali charged that if there is anyone who should be arrested, it should be President Hakainde Hichilema, who he accused of obtaining leadership by false pretenses.

“Ine I will die talking until I die. I humble myself for facing the devil in the eyes and tell it as it is. There’s misery out there and you want me to shut up. If there’s anyone who should go to jail, it’s Hakainde Hichilema for obtaining leadership by false pretence,” said Tayali.

He charged that under the UPND government prices of essential commodities have increased and further condemned the monthly review of fuel pump prices.

Tayali further charged that President Hakainde Hichilema has personalised the Presidency.

“President Hakainde Hichilema has personalised the Presidency. That’s what we call autocracy where you make everything about yourself,” said Tayali.

Tayali said that he is waiting for his court appearance, adding that those that are supporting law enforcement officers following his arrest “will be shamed together.”

More news @ www.dailyrevelationzambia.com