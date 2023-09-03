HH, PLEASE STEP DOWN – MSONI

OPPOSITION All People’s Congress (APC) President Nasson Msoni has accused President Hakainde Hichilema of being a frustrated politician who has resorted to frequently arresting opposition leaders.

Msoni alleges that Hichilema is in a panic mode, saying he has clearly sensed defeat and danger moving forward towards the next elections.

He remarks that the Head of State now chiefly relies on state sponsored terror and the use of the police to maintain himself in office.

Msoni believes that the easiest decision and option under the circumstances is for the President to consider stepping down.

