HH, RIGHT ON BAROTSE ISSUE – MUCHINDU

CHOMA based Senior Citizen, Jonathan Muchindu, has called on Zambians to support President Hakainde Hichilema’s stance regarding the Barotseland issue where he reiterated that the country is a unitary state with no intentions to demarcate other parts.

Muchindu tells Byta FM News that Hichilema’s statement is a welcome call for unity and in line with constitutional provisions that declare Zambia as a Unitary State.

He says national unity is a basic requirement for development to take place, hence individuals in Western Province advocating for separation from Zambia must have their intentions curtailed.

Last week while meeting Permanent Secretaries and other Senior Government Officials, President Hakainde Hichilema said there is no country called Barotseland as Zambia is a Unitary State.

Byta FM