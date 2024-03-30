HH RISKS BEING A ONE TERM PRESIDENT

…..he came with sweet talk and is full of rhetoric, says media guru Mambwe

Lusaka… Saturday March 30, 2024 (SMART EAGLES)

KBN TV Proprietor Kennedy Mambwe says if President Hakainde Hichilema is not careful, he will make history of becoming a first Zambian president to have ruled for a single term.

Speaking when he featured on the Conversation Podcast hosted by Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba, Mr Mambwe said President Hichilema came with sweet talk but two years down the line, the people have seen that he like rhetoric.

Mr Mambwe further said this is the first time he is seeing civil servants being flashed out of the system at every level.

“President Hichilema was voted into office with a huge landslide not regional but he was voted across the country. He came with sweet talk, he knows how to convince the people. He should stop being rhetoric! He is busy flashing people out of the civil service, this is the first time you see civil servants kicked out at every level,” he said.

“He is busy talking about the rule of law but the Zambia Police Service is doing the opposite. If he is not careful, he will be a one term president.”

Meanwhile, Mr Mambwe has described former President Edgar Lungu as a unifying factor as seen from the way he wants to unite the nation through UKA.

He said even though the Patriotic Front under both President Lungu and his predecessor Michael Chilufya Sata borrowed the money, the results can be seen by all.

“The money that the PF borrowed was invested in infrastructure. Look at the Airports, roads, hospitals and other infrastructure development. Even if we are paying a high price, at least we have somewhere to point at,” he added.

“Yes we are paying a high price because of the debt we contracted, but we can all see the results such as hospitals, airports, roads and other infrastructure development. President Lungu, just like late President Rupiah Banda, was handed down the presidency on the demise of the predecessor. He had the foundation that was laid for him. He came with a message that was has been misunderstood by many people when he said I have no vision of my own. What he was trying to say was that I am continuing on the journey that was started by my President,” he said.

“Many people called him names and demonized him saying he does not have a vision, they made it a campaign message that you are voting for a man who has no vision.”