HH Salutes African Netball Champions Zambia

Republican President Hakainde Hichilema has hailed Zambia’s triumph at the 2023 Netball Africa Cup in Botswana.

The Zambia National Netball Team on Wednesday evening lifted their maiden Africa Cup trophy after beating Namibia 57-55 in the final after extra time.

Impressive Zambia only lost one match at the competition.

President Hichilema said he was proud of the team’s achievement in Africa.

“A big congratulation to the Zambia Women National Netball Team for winning the Africa Cup for the first time after beating Namibia 57- 55 after the second quarter of extra time. Mingalato season ba Zambia. Proud of you girls,” the Head of State wrote on his official Facebook page.

Meanwhile, Minister of Sports Elvis Nkandu has also applauded the netball squad for winning the continental trophy.

“Congratulations to the Zambia Netball Team for winning the 2023 Africa Netball Championship Cup final against Namibia in Botswana,” Nkandu said.