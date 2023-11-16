HH SHOULDN’T BE COMFORTABLE ABROGATING THE CONSTITUTION – MUKANDILA

Lusaka, Thursday, November 16, 2023 (Smart Eagles)

Patriotic Front (PF) member and Lusaka lawyer Celestine Mambula Mukandila has warned President Hakainde Hichilema not to be comfortable with abrogating the law.

Appearing on Millennium TV yesterday, Mr Mukandila revealed that there are some MPs from the UPND who are against the abrogation of the Republican Constitution.

The potential incoming Matero MP disclosed that the MPs in questioned vowed that they will protect the integrity of both the Constitution and parliament.

The lawyer was thrilled with the motion of impeachment against the Speaker of the National Assembly whose conduct has been questioned by numerous stakeholder.

“This President should not comfortable with abrogating the law, day in day out. because the same number that is required to bring a notice of motion to impeach a speaker is the same number required to bring a notice of motion to impeach a President.”

“They should not be comfortable. They should know to say these members of parliament that they have today who have sworn to protect and defend the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia.”

Following remarks by Information and Media Minister Cornelius Mweetwa that PF needs prayers, Mr Mukandila asserted the positon.

He sighted various reasons as to why the former ruling party need prayers.

“Of course, as a matter of fact, we need prayers. We are not children of a lesser God, the Patriotic Front is founded on biblical principles… and the Patriotic Front will remain as such. We shall remain a prayerful party. The reason is simple. There is a destructing government in place. We have got a government which is infusing a lot of brutality of political parties and the citizens. We have got a government that has got evil tendencies of ensuring that they get rid of all opposition political parties,” he said.

“We have got the government that has brought the democratic space of this country to worst scenarios where we cannot comprehend. We have got this government which has blatantly abrogated the law. And these individuals in government are not even shy.”

He said it is very sad that the President Hichilema led administration keeps abrogating the Constitution.

“It is very sad that day in day out they are abrogating the provisions of the Constitution… they are abrogating all process and procedures of government… we have seen what has happened in the national assembly where the speaker was acting on a letter that was written by a person unverified to have been a member of the Patriotic Front,” he said.

“We have seen the list of office bearers for the Patriotic Front. It is different as compared to the list the Speaker decided to act on.”