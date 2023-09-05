HH SHOULDN’T BE COMMISSIONING EVEN SMALL PROJECTS – LIFWEKELO

ACTING Patriotic Front-PF Media Director, Edwin Lifwekelo, has questioned the rationale by President Hakainde Hichilema to personally commission infrastructure projects, no matter how small.

He makes reference to the President’s recent commissioning of a Borehole in Lusaka, which he describes as a political stance than genuine development.

Lifwekelo feels misallocation of Presidential Resources when the country is going through a lot should not be thought of at any time, adding that the President is the highest-ranking official in the country and is responsible for managing complex national affairs.

He remarks that commissioning a borehole is a task that could easily be carried out by a Councilor or Municipal official.

He stated that it is a waste of time and resources for the President to engage in such activities when there are pressing national issues to address.

Lifwekelo says while diversion of focus and commissioning a borehole may garner media attention, it diverts the focus away from critical matters such as economic development, healthcare, education, and national security.

He notes that Presidential visits and ceremonies are costly affairs, involving security, transportation, and logistical expenses, resources which could be better spent on projects that require national-level attention and funding.

He calls on leaders to prioritize their responsibilities rather than seeking photo opportunities for minor projects.

Lifwekelo adds that by personally handling a local project, the President undermines the authority and responsibilities of local elected officials.

