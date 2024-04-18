HH stands a slight chance to allow ECL to run in 2026 but rig elections- Chilufya Tayali

By Chilufya Tayali

BLOCK ECL AND FACE THE CONSEQUENCES

My prayer is that, the Concourt cadres will dare reverse the own judgement to bar ECL, because that will be good campaign, we’ll definitely have the Senegal case.

HH stands a slight chance to allow ECL to run but rig elections, otherwise barring him, will spiral catastrophically on him and his MPs.

As for the Judges who were recently appointed and are being put under pressure, you have a choice to go with HH or save yourselves from embarrassment that you will never recover from.

Anyway, I am watching how things are going, when I will have money to buy bundles I will resume my 20:00hrs program for now, let me settle here.

It’s already past midnight, good night.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!