HH stands a slight chance to allow ECL to run in 2026 but rig elections- Chilufya Tayali

By Chilufya Tayali
BLOCK ECL AND FACE THE CONSEQUENCES
My prayer is that, the Concourt cadres will dare reverse the own judgement to bar ECL, because that will be good campaign, we’ll definitely have the Senegal case.
HH stands a slight chance to allow ECL to run but rig elections, otherwise barring him, will spiral catastrophically on him and his MPs.
As for the Judges who were recently appointed and are being put under pressure, you have a choice to go with HH or save yourselves from embarrassment that you will never recover from.
Anyway, I am watching how things are going, when I will have money to buy bundles I will resume my 20:00hrs program for now, let me settle here.
It’s already past midnight, good night.
TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!
The problem with Chilufya Tayalu is that he talks too much without reasoning in most cases. Were he a musician he would be releasing songs daily so that they would be rythemically out of tune . Such songs obviously wouldn’t sell. The matter if eligibility of ECL is not political but constitutional . No one is barring ECL ( in fact with all the scandals he’s the weakest candidate to face in an election), as observed by Makebi Zulu this matter has been before the Court the fifth time. It means there’s something the judges are not doing correctly. Judges are not supposed to write the Constitution, theirs is to simply interpret the constitution as espoused by the Citizens. Zambians have been resolute on third term. They simply don’t want it Any Court judgement which goes against this will always be challenged by the Citizens. This matter has nothing to do with Lungu ( he’s just the burden carrier) , it’s about the people verses the Constitutionak Court and how they interpret not write the constitution. The earlier the judges realise this the better for the Country. As for those threats from Tayalu let him be reminded that he’s advocating for anarchy. Why should he be so affected if LUNGU is not standing. There are almost 20 Million Zambians to choose from. Should we burn our precious Country because of one Man?