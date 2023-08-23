HH STOP THE ROT – CREATE DECENCY IN POLITICS AND SOCIETY- Lucky Mulusa

HH STOP THE ROT – CREATE DECENCY IN POLITICS AND SOCIETY

By: Lucky Mulusa

What happened to former President Edgar Lungu (ECL) and his entourage in Mambwe district over the weekend deserves to be condemned by all right-thinking citizens and the behavior of who ever was behind it, corrected through guidance by President Hakainde Hichilema (HH).

It will be gross leadership failure on the part of President HH if he doesn’t condemn, correct the despicable behavior, and provide guidance to help create a better society during and beyond his tenure of office.

It is very unfortunate for a leader whether deliberately or by ineptitude to leave behind a less than decent society one was entrusted to lead. It is also fraudulent for a leader to campaign on a ticket of change and get entrusted with power by the nation, only to come and use that position of trust to settle personal grudges for any suffering endured during one’s walk to a position of leadership. It is also fraudulent for one to have convincing points of campaign only to come and abrogate almost all of them and leave behind a shocked voter.

The culture of violence, lack of respect for elders, politically motivated deaths, ineptitude and several other negative vises can only get worse and karma will bring it around to bare on you as well once your time is up and you no longer enjoy the trappings of power and influence.

HH search your soul. When you were hounded through the roof, out of that radio station by cadres on the Copperbelt, when you were detained for four months an endurance which was out of all proportions to the offence committed, when your cadres and innocent citizens lost their lives, you were energized and your commitment to lead and create a better society was energized too. Are you governing by that spirit? Are you living up to people’s trust in your governance? Do not govern by the failures of the previous regime as a standard measure of your performance. Your people’s argument that you also used to be stopped from freely going about your activities lacks wisdom.