HH TELLS CHIEF JUSTICE TO DELIVER JUSTICE ON TIME

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has directed the Chief Justice to ensure justice is delivered on time.

President HICHILEMA says the Executive and the Legislative arm of government have a role to support the judiciary.

He has since told the Judiciary NOT to work in isolation, because they are an important arm of government.

President HICHILEMA said this today in Lusaka, during the swearing-in of Judges for the High and Supreme Courts, as well as some diplomatic envoys.

Meanwhile, President HICHILEMA has told the newly sworn-in diplomats to work for Zambia and do good things.

He explained that all eyes are on the diplomats and their conduct, bearing in mind, the UPND’s foreign policy of economic diplomacy.

The President added that they need to work to attract trade and investment for Zambia, which should however benefit citizens.