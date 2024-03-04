HH THINKS HE IS THE MOST EDUCATED…he lectures Engineers, preaches to the Clergy forgetting he is a Layman – Antonio Mwanza

SAMMY THINKS HE IS THE MOST EDUCATED

…he lectures Engineers, preaches to the Clergy forgetting he is a Layman – MOURINHO

Lusaka..Monday, March 4, 2024 ( Smart Eagles )

If you look at President Hakainde Sammy Hichilema, you can tell that in his mind, he believes that the hierarchy of this earth is God first, Jesus second and third its him, says Socialist Party (SP) Deputy General Secretary Antonio Mourinho Mwanza.

Quoting from the Holy Bible in the Book of James Chapter four, Mourinho said God opposes the proud and exalts the humble.

He, quoting Proverbs 29 verse 2 added that when the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice, “but when the wicked rule, the people mourn.”

Mr Mwanza lamented while addressing the media in Lusaka today that Zambian people are mourning right now.

“Insala, ichipowe, ubupina; people are mourning right now… a family of five in Lusaka needs K10,500 or K10,300 to survive. The question we ask ourselves is how many people in this country receive K10,000 as their income on a monthly basis? How much is a salary of a teacher, a nurse, a doctor, a Judge, a journalist?” he asked.

“How much is the capital of a woman at Munyaule Market? If you look at the salaries of civil servants, amidst high inflation rate, where the Kwacha has totally lost its value, and the things that we used to buy for K1000 now, if you go to shoperite or any other shop, ija yamene mwenzonyamula trollies nikunyamulila kumanja, ,muli K1,000. Ma light ya K500 yenzonkala mwenzi onse lelo ma light ya K500 ni two weeks yasila. Unga tenzo gula K130, tigula K350 and K850 in places like Milengi, where we were for the by election. We are in a crisis.”

He noted the President Hichilema’s call on other political players to work in collaboration with him to ensure that solutions are found to problems facing the general populace.

Mr Mwanza however disclosed that the Head of State is not being sincere in his call.

“The President of this country, President Sammy Hichilema was addressing the nation. And when he was addressing the nation to declare hunger as a national disaster, he called upon all the stakeholders to work together with him burry our political differences and to embrace each other for the good of Zambia. But the President is not being honest in his call because we as opposition have always asked the President to meet us, to discuss national issues affecting our people. But President Hakainde Sammy Hichilema has always refused to meet us,” he said.

“On 4th October 2023, 11 opposition political parties came together wrote to the President asking for a meeting. The President didn’t even have the courtesy of writing back. So when he says he wants us to work with him, what does he mean? He is the one who doesn’t want to work with others. He is the one who believes that only him knows everything. Because according to him he is the most intelligent Zambian.”

He noted that the President thinks he is the most educated man in the country.

“He knows everything. Even when he goes to meet technocrats, engineers, he is the one who lectures them on matters of engineering when himself is not an engineer,” he said.

“When he meets the clergy, he wants to preach the message to the clergy when himself is a layman. He is a man who is obsessed with himself and doesn’t want to take advice. He claims that we have not been advising him as opposition parties, the Socialist Party has been on record. If we advise President Hakainde Sammy Hichilema, he just goes to the page…”