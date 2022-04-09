HH USED LIES TO WIN ELECTIONS – BOWMAN LUSAMBO

KABUSHI Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo has described President Hakainde Hichilema as a chancer who used lies to assume office.

Speaking during the Round Table Talk on Friday, Mr Lusambo said despite boasting of being an internationally connected Economist, President Hichilema has failed to solve the economic challenges faced in the country since assuming office.

He said what Zambians were experiencing today under President Hichilema’s leadership is extremely bad.