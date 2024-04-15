HH VS UKWA LAST WEEK
HH
1. EU – Zambia Business Forum Kitwe
Ukwa – Ziii
HH
2. CEC 60 mw Solar Plant in Kitwe
Ukwa – Ziii
HH
3. Meeting Drivers and Truckers at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola
Ukwa – Ziii
4.HH
Ground breaking commencement of dewatering process in Luanshya
Ukwa – HH beaten by bees
HH
6. Mpatamatu Rally in Luanshya
Ukwa – HH beaten by bees
HH
7. Commissioning of the Chingola – Chililabombwe – Kasumbalesa Rd
Ukwa – HH beaten by bees
HH
8 Meeting of Mines suppliers and Contractors – Mufulira
Ukwa – HH beaten by bees
HH
9. Opening of Buteko Markets in Mufulira
Ukwa – HH beaten by bees/ Copperbelt is angry with HH(President Kateka)
HH
10 SDA worship service in Kitwe
Ukwa – HH beaten by bees
HH
11 Inspection of Wusakile Hospital in Kitwe
Ukwa – HH beaten by bees
HH
12. Visit of CBU students in Kitwe
Ukwa – HH beaten by bees
HH
13. Visit Catholic Church in Ndola
Ukwa – HH opens toilet
HH
14. Commissioning of level one Hospital in Chifubu
Ukwa – HH opens Toilet