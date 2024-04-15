HH VS UKWA LAST WEEK

HH
1. EU – Zambia Business Forum Kitwe

Ukwa – Ziii

HH
2. CEC 60 mw Solar Plant in Kitwe

Ukwa – Ziii

HH
3. Meeting Drivers and Truckers at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola

Ukwa – Ziii

4.HH
Ground breaking commencement of dewatering process in Luanshya

Ukwa – HH beaten by bees

HH
6. Mpatamatu Rally in Luanshya

Ukwa – HH beaten by bees

HH
7. Commissioning of the Chingola – Chililabombwe – Kasumbalesa Rd

Ukwa – HH beaten by bees

HH
8 Meeting of Mines suppliers and Contractors – Mufulira

Ukwa – HH beaten by bees

HH
9. Opening of Buteko Markets in Mufulira

Ukwa – HH beaten by bees/ Copperbelt is angry with HH(President Kateka)

HH
10 SDA worship service in Kitwe

Ukwa – HH beaten by bees

HH
11 Inspection of Wusakile Hospital in Kitwe

Ukwa – HH beaten by bees

HH
12. Visit of CBU students in Kitwe
Ukwa – HH beaten by bees

HH
13. Visit Catholic Church in Ndola

Ukwa – HH opens toilet

HH
14. Commissioning of level one Hospital in Chifubu

Ukwa – HH opens Toilet

