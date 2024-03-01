HH WANTS TO PUT LUNGU UNDER HOUSE ARREST – NAKACHINDA

Patriotic Front (PF) faction led by Former President Edgar Lungu General Secretary Raphel Nakachinda says President Hakainde Hichilema and his Police officers have been pondering throughout the night to find a case on Lungu.

Nakachinda says President Hichilema and his overzealous Police officers wanted Lungu to be arrested yesterday but they did not find any case.

He says this morning, they have come to a conclusion that Lungu be put under house arrest and be restricted from moving.

Nakacinda says President Hichilema feels Lungu is a great political threat and that he is also a member of United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) which is the biggest threat to him.

He says President Hichilema may say it during the press briefing on how to restrict Lungu from making movements.

He has however urged President Hichilema to focus on what is affecting the country and declare hunger as National Disaster.

” Arresting Lungu makes him to be more famous, the more you arrest him, the more you campaign for him, continue campaigning for him,” Nakachinda said.

Nakacinda said this when he addressed the media shortly after visiting Malole MP Robert Kalimi who just returned from South Africa where he had gone for medical treatment.