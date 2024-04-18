HH’s ADVISOR LAMBASTS LUNGU OVER “NJALA YATINYOKOLA” STATEMENT

By Precious Daka

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema’s political advisor Levy Ngoma says former president Edgar Lungu could have been under the influence of “Jameson” when he said “njala yatinyokola’’, advising him to focus on escorting his wife to court.

He adds that government is on course in addressing the hunger situation.

Lungu recently lamented that hunger…

(More @ Diggers.News)