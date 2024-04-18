HH’s ADVISOR LAMBASTS LUNGU OVER “NJALA YATINYOKOLA” STATEMENT
By Precious Daka
PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema’s political advisor Levy Ngoma says former president Edgar Lungu could have been under the influence of “Jameson” when he said “njala yatinyokola’’, advising him to focus on escorting his wife to court.
He adds that government is on course in addressing the hunger situation.
Lungu recently lamented that hunger…
Is this character what you call a political advisor to the President? With that kind of language to a former Head of State, Zambia twasebana. We certainly deserve better than this.