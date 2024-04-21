Contact: UPND Media Director Ruth Dante 0976503165

HH’S AGENDA OF REUNITING THE COUNTRY LEADS ZANBIA INTO A NEW ERA OF UNITY, PEACE AND LOVE

President Hakainde Hichilema’s agenda of reuniting and rebuilding the country, has resulted into the new era of brotherliness, harmony and togetherness transcending past divisions.

The reciprocal invitation of Mwine Lubemba to the Kuomboka Ceremony, this year marks a historic moment of brotherliness, love and reconciliation.

Whereas, the coming together of the country’s two great leaders at the Kuomboka Ceremony yesterday reflects the Dawn of the new era in Zambia where Unity, respect will from now on prevail over division and discord.

As we celebrate yesterday’s historic moment, there is need for the country to seize this opportunity, and stand together as One Zambia One people.

Let us all as citizens,emulate the unity and love displayed by our leaders and commit ourselves to working together, towards a better future where all Zambians will live a better life.

It’s our prayer as United Party for National Development that this moment of joy and unity exhibited at the Ceremony remains a beacon of hope, for positive change in our motherland.

Like our President says, let us work together and build a Zambia,where diversity is celebrated, differences respected while unity reigns supreme

