HH’s leadership style has already left an indelible mark on the face of this country- PF MP Hon Robert Chabinga

HON ROBERT M CHABINGA – MAFINGA MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT WROTE ✍️



A mortuary and a mother’s shelter awaiting commissioning in Mafinga Constituency Constructed through Constituency Development Funds CDF.



This is how CDF through Decentralization policy is taking much needed resources closer to the people.



Many thanks to President Hakainde Hichilema and his Leadership for safeguarding the lives of Zambian Citizens.

His leadership style has already left an indelible mark on the face of this country.



Thank you for making my work and that of fellow members of Parliament easy.



Hon Robert M Chabinga

Mafinga Member of Parliament.