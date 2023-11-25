HH’s whole economic plan was anchored on IMF programme – Bob Sichinga

HH’s whole economic plan was anchored on IMF programme – Sichinga

Former commerce minister Bob Sichinga says President Hakainde Hichilema’s national plan was anchored solely on the IMF programme and nothing else

And Sichinga is wondering what has happened to President Hakainde Hichilema’s pronouncement that the kwacha will strengthen at 14: 00 hours after being sworn in at 10:00 hours.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Sichinga said if the International Monetary Fund (IMF) solution is what works for the UPND, he was wondering why the same has not… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/hhs-whole-economic-plan-was-anchored-on-imf-programme-sichinga/