HH,TSHISEKEDI CONFER

17th February, 2024

ADDIS ABABA- President Hakainde Hichilema has held talks with President of the Democratic Republic of Congo His Excellency Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo on the sidelines of the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa.

The two leaders deliberated on issues of mutual interest, particularly addressing security concerns in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and further enhancing the existing trade relations between the two nations.

President Hichilema has time and again called for peace in the world adding that Instability in any part of the world affects stability everywhere.

The UPND New Dawn Government remains keen on deepening partnerships and relations that foster economic development through pursuing economic diplomacy which will see more investments and trade flowing into the country.

©️ THE FALCON